World headlines:

Deadly attack on tourists in India. A resort in Kashmir where tourists appeared to be protected experienced a tragic mass shooting when militants killed at least 26 tourists and wounded dozens more.

National headlines:

New Jersey wildfire causes evacuations. A wildfire erupted Tuesday night in New Jersey beach communities burning more than 8,500 acres, resulting in closed roads and evacuations of over 3,000 residents. Some evacuation orders were lifted and roads reopened yesterday in parts of New Jersey as firefighters work to contain the fire.

Lori Daybell found guilty. Lori Vallow Daybell, who killed her two youngest children, according to her reported doomsday religious beliefs, has now been convicted for conspiring to murder her estranged husband and could receive a fourth life sentence. She will not be sentenced until after she goes on trial in another alleged murder conspiracy.

150 colleges and universities sign joint statement. With the Harvard case against the Trump Administration assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs, the universities’ joint statement condemned what they describe as “unprecedented government overreach” and added, “We must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live and work on our campuses.” See full statement and signatures here.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks rebound with tariff adjustments: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

State headlines:

Tennessee Playcation Kid’s Guide available. This guide can let your kids help plan your next trip as part travel guide, part activity book and a whole lot of fun. To get your kids excited about your family’s next big adventure, request yours today: here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain still here today and tomorrow: According to the National Weather Service, we will have 50/50 chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. or mostly cloudy skies, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Tonight, the showers and thunderstorms will most likely return and remain through Thursday.

Public memorial tribute to honor the late Edye Ellis today. The tribute will be held today, April 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Alex Haley statue in Alex Haley Heritage Square, where the Rev. Reneé Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, will preside.

Pilot launches new corporate giving program, Miles of Good. This mission-driven initiative is rooted in safety, education and veterans’ support. Pilot team members partnered with local nonprofits to give back across Knoxville for a Volunteer Day on Wednesday, April 23. The Volunteer Day saw efforts at Inskip Elementary School and YMCA – Phyllis Wheatley Center. In 2024, Pilot donated over $5.6 million and nearly 2,800 volunteer hours.

