It feels like June is flying by, especially with so many venues trying to cram in some last minute, theme-centric events into the calendar or just capitalizing on the warm weather when it decides to reveal itself. This weekend, the diversity of activities is incredible. Catch a movie, a show or one of many educational and entertaining events.

The Nature of Being – The District Gallery and Framery (June 27, 5 – 7:30 p.m.)

Described as a “sensory” experience, this gallery is staying open after-hours to present a food and wine tasting draped in a gallery showing off some impressive pieces. As you walk and sip and snack, you’ll be able to converse with the four artists displaying their work to get an in-depth look at the purview that goes into creation.

Big Dog with DJ Jack’s Dad – Birdhouse Neighborhood Center (June 27, 7 p.m.)

While there are theaters and concert halls abound in the heart of Downtown, the Birdhouse continues to push that house-level performance just a few miles off the beaten path. This week, psychedelic jammers Big Dog are hitting the bill with a more intimate glimpse of the musical craze that’s currently in its second wind. Complete with sets from DJ Jack’s Dad interspersed and a few free drinks with your ticket, there’s not a lot of good reasons to not come out and support your locals.

Secret Comedy Show – Location TBA (June 27, 8 p.m.)

Presented by Don’t Tell Comedy, this show is a total surprise guest at an undisclosed location. While an address isn’t known at this time, it will be an indoor brewery with seating available. Come take a gamble with the price of some big laughs on the line as you add a little excitement to your Friday night out. This event is only permitting guests 21 and older.

Summer Pollinator Walk – Knoxville Botanical Garden (June 28, 10 a.m. – noon)

Not for the allergy-prone, but still an educational and refreshing start to a Saturday! Accompanied by Master Gardener Susan Kiss, you’ll learn what makes East Tennessee such prime real estate for these pollen-producing critters as well as why it’s such an integral part of our ecosystem. Tickets are free for members, and only $5 for non-members.

History Talk – Blount Mansion (June 28, 3 p.m.)

For the history buff looking for a post-college lecture, Dr. Chris Magra will be speaking at one of Knoxville’s most historic venues in depth on the impact of our region on the national stage. Come get immersed in history as Dr. Magre, a professor of Early American History, details how westward expansion, especially within our holler, influenced the Declaration of Independence. You can RSVP by emailing Rose@BlountMansion.org.

Pride Bar Crawl – Skybox Sports Bar and Grill (June 28, 4 p.m.)

Wear your rainbow and sip on some colorful spirits at this pride-themed bar crawl moving through Downtown Knoxville all afternoon. A ticket includes two to three free drink tickets, no cover charge at all locations and free entry into the event’s pre- and after-parties. Have fun with your crew while promoting diversity and inclusion!

Bijou Jubilee with Mavis Staples – Bijou Theater (June 28, 8 p.m.)

The Bijou Jubilee invites residents and patrons of the arts to celebrate one of our most notable staples of the scene every year with their annual Jubilee. This year, they have soul singer and incredible performer Mavis Staples headlining the celebration, pushing eternal truths out with new sounds just as the Bijou tries to do year after year. Funds from this event directly go to preserve the historic Bijou Theater and continue on its promise of delivering world-class talent at an accessible price.

J.R. “Bob” Dobbs and the Church of the SubGenius – Central Cinema (June 29, 7 p.m.)

An under-the-radar documentary that The Hollywood Reporter calls a “surprising commentary on the current state of the world,” this documentary is playing at Knoxville’s premier independent cinema for one night only! Watch as these two Texans pick apart religion through the use of humor, inventing their own system of belief in the process. It’s funny, dry and quick-witted while still remaining eye-opening.

