The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) has named Dr. Laurie Shanderson Evans as its new president and chief executive officer. Shanderson Evans, founder and CEO of Accreditation Insights, will assume the leadership position on Monday, July 7, 2025. Accreditation Insights is a consultancy that supports educational institutions in developing customized strategies for accreditation, certification and regulatory compliance.

She was selected from a competitive pool of candidates considered during a national search conducted in cooperation with the National Urban League and was unanimously approved by the KAUL board of directors on June 18. She brings more than 30 years of experience in senior administration and higher education leadership, has earned a master’s degree in public administration and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

She has held several senior leadership roles in higher education, including serving as chancellor of Methodist College and as founding dean of the School of Health Sciences at Northcentral University. She teaches at the graduate level, delivers keynote lectures and has published research in her field.

“I am honored to join the Knoxville Area Urban League and lead an organization with such a powerful legacy of service and advocacy,” Shanderson Evans said. “I look forward to working alongside community leaders, businesses, donors, partners, clients and residents to advance equity, expand access and create pathways for lasting change.”

Her references consistently emphasized her ability to lead through complexity, build collaborative and high-functioning teams and navigate politically sensitive issues with integrity and courage. She was described as a mission-driven, people-centered and highly strategic leader whose experience in higher education, workforce development and organizational turnaround aligns strongly with the demands of a community-based CEO role.

Shanderson Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in health and human services with a concentration in social science from the State University of New York at Buffalo; Master of Public Administration and a Master of Health Administration from Pace University; and doctorate in health services administration from Walden University. She also completed a certificate in higher education administration from Harvard Graduate School of Education. Along with a diverse history of community service, she served on the board of directors of the Tri-County Peoria Urban League in Illinois. She is relocating to Knoxville from Nashville.

Shanderson Evans will join KAUL just weeks prior to one of the organization’s signature community events, Shoes for School. The 23rd annual Shoes for School event will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 9 a.m.-noon at Covenant Health Park. Each year, the event provides new shoes and school supplies to hundreds of Knox County students, helping boost their confidence and prepare them for a successful academic year. While students qualify for shoes in advance through KAUL partner agencies, the event is open to the community and donations to support the program are being accepted now.

Information and quotes provided by Knoxville Area Urban League.

For more information about KAUL, visit website.

