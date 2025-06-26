What a hot week it has been! Friday marked the beginning of summer, and it is off to a blazing start so far. Concerning property records though, last week was slightly cooler than the week prior. During the week of June 16-20, a total of 1,308 documents were recorded. This represents 150 fewer recordings than the week prior.

Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 305 documents, worth a combined value of $144.2 million. Thirteen mortgages exceeded $1 million. Colliers Mortgage LLC funded a loan for $30.49 million, which was the largest of the week. JP Morgan Chase N A, ORNL Federal Credit Union, and First Horizon Bank all had multiple high-value loans on the list for the week. JP Morgan backed the second largest loan at $17.2 million and another for $2.3 million. ORNL funded one loan for $6 million and one for $2.2 million. First Horizon backed one worth $1.3 million and another at $1.28 million. The other high value loans are below:

Property transfers recorded on warranty deeds made up 218 recordings with a combined value of $92.25 million. Like the loans, 13 came in with prices over $1 million. However, only two of them were commercial transactions this week. This means 11 residential properties sold for over $1 million!

In the first commercial sale, a private party sold 13 rental properties around town to God Family Country LLC for $1.15 million. The other transaction involved two buildings on N. 4th Avenue. SDNL Holdings LLC purchased the apartment buildings from 4th & Gill GP for $1.97 million.

The annual comparison chart has been updated as of June 20:

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

