Each year from June 1-7, National CPR and AED Awareness Week highlights the importance of knowing how to respond when every second counts. When someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, the immediate use of CPR and an AED can dramatically improve their chances of survival.

While the week brings special attention to these life-saving techniques, Wallace Real Estate believes it’s always a good time to be prepared. That’s why the company recently hosted CPR and AED training for members of its team.

Organized by Wallace Bearden Office Principal Broker Beth Bradley, the training provided hands-on instruction in CPR and AED use, as well as adult and pediatric first aid. The course was conducted through the American Red Cross and included a four-hour, self-paced online module followed by an in-person skills session.

“These are important skills for anyone to have,” said Bradley. “Wallace is known for providing real estate training and professional development, and this extends beyond knowledge of real estate and the housing market.”

“As real estate professionals, we often spend hours with clients of all ages in unfamiliar settings all across East Tennessee,” Bradley said. “There’s always the chance someone could twist an ankle, get stung by an insect or experience a medical event. Our agents want to be prepared with the knowledge and confidence to respond if something happens.”

Basic CPR guidelines and best practices have evolved in recent years, making it essential to stay current on the latest techniques. Members of the Wallace team who completed the training now have the tools and confidence to step in and help if needed.

