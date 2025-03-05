The Webb School of Knoxville boys’ basketball team survived another pressure cooker Saturday night.

Juniors Alex Leeth and Cam Swearengen combined for 29 points as the Spartans posted a 44-35 victory over Christian Brothers of Memphis in the Division II-AA state quarterfinals.

Webb (32-2) will play Ensworth (19-11) on Friday in the Final Four at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

“That’s three games in a row that we’ve been in really tight games in the fourth quarter and figured out ways to win,” Webb coach Ricky Norris said. “That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of. We figured out a way to win these last three games when the game was undecided in the fourth quarter.”

Ranked No. 1 in the state in Division II-AA, Webb has won 18 consecutive games since a 79-59 loss to Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 27.

The Spartans’ other loss this season was to Moravian Prep Academy of Hudson, N.C., by a 71-50 score on Dec. 14.

Webb has had a target on its back much of the season.

“That can wear on kids,” Norris said. “I thought tonight we played with a little bit more joy than we have been, even though we weren’t great. But I think getting (to the Final Four) now, hopefully we’ll just let our hair down and go play and have some fun. We’re just as good as anybody.”

Leeth, a 6-7 forward, had 15 points against Christian Brothers and Swearengen, a 6-5 wing, scored 14. Both did their scoring in the post, although Swearengen started the game by making a 3-pointer.

“I thought inside we had an advantage coming into the game,” Norris said. “I thought Alex and Cam could really have good games.”

Webb was tied with Christian Brothers at the end of one quarter, at halftime, and after three quarters. The Spartans outscored the Purple Wave 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

“They’re really well coached,” Norris said of Christian Brothers (20-7) “They’re disciplined. They were stringing out the possessions and making them longer, and we never could get any separation. A lot of times when that happens and you’re the favorite, the favorite really tightens up and you end up losing that game.”

Webb made 2 of 8 free throws in the first quarter, which ended tied at 5-5.

Christian Brothers led by six in the second quarter, and Webb tied it 18-18 by halftime. The Spartans were 8 of 18 from the free-throw line at halftime.

“We weren’t letting the free throws affect us,” Leeth said. “We were focusing on the next shot, focusing on the next play, focusing on defense. That’s the name of the game for us.”

Junior point guard B.J. Brown scored all 13 of Christian Brothers’ points in the second quarter. He scored seven in the second half and finished with 20 points.

Leeth’s fast-break dunk with 4 minutes and 47 seconds left in the third quarter gave Webb a 24-19 lead, but Christian Brothers answered with a 7-0 run.

Swearengen’s bank shot tied the game at 26-26 after three quarters.

“I thought we did a good job of establishing some stuff inside and just defended,” Norris said. “(Brown) was killing us getting to the rim and I think Shavar (Young) did a better job on him in the second half, and Alex gave us some minutes on (Brown), keeping him out of the paint and stopping him from getting to the rim.”

Leeth’s layup with 3:27 left gave Webb a 37-29 lead.

Christian Brothers scored the next six points, cutting the deficit to 37-35 on Brown’s three-point play with 1:47 left.

Swearengen scored on a drive and layup for a 39-35 lead with 1:32 to play.

Christian Brothers missed four 3-point shots, missed two free throws and committed a turnover in the last 1:17, while Webb made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 48 seconds.

“Our games are hard,” Norris said. “These teams are good and well coached. You’ve got to develop some toughness and be able to play the next play, and I think that we’ve developed that over the course of the season. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Webb returns to the state semifinals for the third consecutive year. The Spartans lost to Brentwood Academy the past two years in the semifinals.

Ensworth advanced to the Final Four with a 57-37 victory over Father Ryan on Saturday night in a matchup of Nashville schools.

“We’re excited,” Norris said. “We feel like we’ve got as good a chance as anybody, but we also understand it’s going to be a tremendous challenge because every team has been really good, and it will be no different when we get to Cookeville, but I’ll take this bunch and take my chances.”

Same for Leeth.

“We’ve got faith in ourselves,” Leeth said. “We know what we’re capable of doing.

“We’ve just got to execute what we do.”

