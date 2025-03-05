With the Oscars behind us, you’d think the glitter and glam passed you by. But fear not! The red carpet rides again. Okay, maybe not red, and the fashions may trend toward tattered denim, but the magic of the movies continues right here in Knoxville. You’re invited to the Amateur Movie Day on Wednesday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. at Central Cinema, 1205 Central Ave.

The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound is pleased to collaborate with UT Libraries and UT Cinema Studies for the Knoxville edition of the inaugural international Amateur Movie Day!

This screening will focus on vintage small-gauge films made by hobbyists and other non-professionals for audiences outside the home. Travel, cinema club activities, camera tricks, experimental aesthetics and child’s play will all be on display in a range of short titles spanning TAMIS’ collection, other regional treasures and peer film archives.

This free screening, part of Central Cinema’s monthly TAMIS Presents collaborative series, will also include complimentary popcorn for the first ~40 attendees.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.