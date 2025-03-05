Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times.

World headlines:

President Zelensky seeks to mend relationship with President Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, saying he is willing to work “constructively” under Donald Trump’s “strong leadership” and will sign a deal giving the U.S. access to his country’s mineral wealth. His statements included he was “ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible.”

National headlines:

Stocks fall then rise on Tuesday

U.S. stocks fell dramatically on implementation of tariffs by other countries and then rose when Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the U.S. might meet Canada and Mexico somewhere “in the middle” on tariffs.

Linda McMahon confirmed

The Senate confirmed Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive, on Tuesday to be the U.S. Secretary of Education.

State headlines:

Dolly Parton’s husband of nearly 59 years dies

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband, who has remained an enigma throughout their marriage, passed away. Parton met Dean outside the Wishy-Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at age 18. Married two years later on Memorial Day 1966, they kept their relationship a private affair for their nearly 59 years of marriage.

Tennessee Wildlife calendar seeking photos: March 17 deadline

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is coming to the end of the 2025-26 photo contest for publication in the Tennessee Wildlife annual calendar. Interested photographers may submit up to 10 of their best photos on wildlife species native to the Volunteer State to website.

All submitted photos must be horizontal (landscape) JPEG format, sized to print no smaller than 8 ½ x 11 inches, and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch. Pictures will be retained on file with the agency to be considered for use in other TWRA publications, license cards, website and other media.

Local headlines:

Edye Ellis, former WBIR anchor, has died

Edye Ellis, WBIR’s first African-American anchor, has died at the age of 81. She was the anchor in the 1980s and 1990s.

Wildfires cause evacuations in Tellico Plains

Two wildfires in Tellico Plains have involved at least 100 acres causing evacuations. The gymnasium at Tellico Plains High School is an evacuation center that will offer overnight accommodations.

Donations are also being accepted at the Tellico Plains Community Center

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

