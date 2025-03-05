Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl Round of 32 began on Thursday, February 20, and will run through Thursday, March 13. All teams stayed within reach of the win with close scores throughout the games, some teams pulling away in the second half.

Round 32 results for the week:

Wednesday, February 26: L & N STEM A vs West Ridge B ended with L & N STEM A winning 360-210.

Thursday, February 27: L & N STEM B vs Maryville A resulted in L & N STEM B coming out on top, 350-290.

Friday, February 28: Gibbs vs Morristown East saw Morristown East win with 530 points to Gibbs’ 220 points. Morristown East had the highest score of the week.

Monday, March 3: Jefferson Co. A vs Knoxville Catholic who competed in Hawaiian shirt competition with both schools donning the island fare. Jefferson High pulled out the academic win over Knoxville Catholic 350-285.

Tuesday, March 4: Grace Christian vs South Greene was within 10-20 points at the half and the same at the end of the game with South Greene scoring 230 points to Grace’s 210.

Round of 32 will continue

Wednesday , March 5: Daniel Boone vs Hardin Valley A

Thursday, March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A

March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A Friday, March 7: Maryville B vs Webb B

Next week’s schedule

Monday , March 10: Temple Academy vs Science Hill

Tuesday, March 11: Halls vs Alcoa

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

The complete schedule for the rest of Round of 32 matches:

Wednesday , March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B

, March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B Thursday, March 13: Scott County vs Dobynes-Bennett A

