Several Knox area teams are competing in regional tournaments for the opportunity to play for a state championship in their division.

Boys’ Basketball Regional for 1A-4A and State Tournament for Division IIAA

4A East Regional Boys’ Basketball Tournament includes Sevier Co., Bearden, Farragut, Maryville and Oak Ridge

3A East Regional Boys’ Basketball Tournament includes Clinton, Anderson Co. Lenoir City and Fulton

2A East Regional Boys’ Basketball Tournament includes Austin East, Alcoa, Kingston and Eagleton

1A East Regional Boys’ Basketball Tournament includes Oliver Springs and Harriman

Division IIAA State Boys’ Basketball Tournament includes Webb School of Knoxville

Girls Basketball Regional Tournament

4A East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament includes Bearden and Oak Ridge

2A East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament includes Kingston and Alcoa

3A East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament has no local teams

1A East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament includes Coalfield and Harriman

Division II Class A East State Girls’ Basketball Tournament includes Kings Academy and Providence Christian

Division II Class AA East State Girls’ Basketball Tournament includes Knoxville Webb and Knoxville Catholic

