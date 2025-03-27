Badger’s Heart is intertwined with the Heart of North Cove, a nonprofit which has provided meals, supplies, infrastructure, personal and business opportunities for more than 3,000 survivors of the ravages of Hurricane Helene. Spearheaded by Melanie Harris of the Catawba River Lodge, these services have been provided since the day of “[t]he most devastating natural disaster in western North Carolina’s history,” according to the National Weather Service.

In the aftermath of tragedy, some gave up while others made the heroic effort to literally rebuild the community from the ground up.

The heroes are those in the North Cove Helene Recovery effort and Badger was gifted the rare opportunity to join a vibrant community.

Last week, we welcomed 11 students from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to the community. According to Jaiden Lowe – one of the student leaders – they made the trip through James Madison University’s Community Engagement and Volunteer Center as a part of the Alternative Break Program (Alternate Spring Break). She says, “The purpose of this program is to learn through community service in various states, affording us an opportunity to meet new people, hear new stories and reflect on social issues/needs which persist across the country.”

The students, said Jaiden, many of whom met for the first time on the five-and-a-half-hour drive, “worked to organize the new community clothing store, Hidden Gems, worked in yards to pick up hurricane debris, assisted with Melanie’s community meals, and helped the local campsite to clean and spruce up for their summer season.” Theirs was a vast undertaking but not without a respite for a hiking adventure along the way.

The students “willingly” participated in a Boots on the Ground (and in a Creek) Badger Hike into a landscape scar caused by the hurricane. Rock Sprite Kitty Myers and I made this Hike a few weeks previous, and it’s all off trail with views of a waterfall and several “train wrecks” (Smokies slang for debris piles caused by major flooding and landslides). The hike was historical in that we covered terrain that was directly affected by Helene. The waterway that we hiked was once a two-foot-wide creek that is now a 35-foot-wide river.

One of my most treasured photographs ever is the group perched on the Badger Train Wreck, tested for security prior to the photo op. I will never forget that moment, nor will the JMU ASB crew.

We topped off the event with a visit to the 50-foot Toms Creek Falls, a McDowell County treasure near North Cove.

Later in the week, we hosted a pizza party at the Catawba River Lodge and we had the opportunity to share our memories of our time together. Their week at North Cove was intended to be a social experience that helps folks blossom and blossom they did while serving our needs as a community. From the devastation of Helene, this is yet another example of neighbors helping neighbors – a unique Spring Break that we all will fondly remember.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.