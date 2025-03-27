Ahh, spring! Inspiration.

What wakes you each morning? For those fortunate enough, it will be the trill of birdsong. Most mornings, the sunlight fortifies the signal to end my sleep. Before arising, I can see mosaic patterns of light above the curtains which have intrigued me to paint.

Sidelined during a summer shower, through a rain covered windshield, I could see two birds in conversation and found these negative shapes again. All were out of focus with soft, light shapes calling out to be seen and to be painted.

Inspiration flies in unexpected places.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.