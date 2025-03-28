Derrick Morlan is the new pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Powell. From Sparta, Ohio, he studied religion and pastoral ministry at The Crown College in Powell and most recently lived in Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. He and wife Julianna Morlan have seven children.
The Crown Bible Conference is this weekend with services to be held in a revival tent on the grounds of Temple Baptist Church. “It will bring back many memories of Crown Bible Conferences of the past under the big tent,” Pastor Morlan said. “We are encouraging everyone to make the trip to Knoxville for this special meeting.”
The conference is Sunday-Wednesday, March 30-April 2, 2025, at The Crown College and Temple Baptist Church with singing and Bible-preaching each day. Alumni of The Crown College will hold a special banquet on Tuesday, April 1.
Conference speakers include Derrick Morlan, host pastor; Joshua Gregg, Flagstaff, Arizona; Greg Gray, Smithfield, Virginia; Jared Kleman, UK; Levi Mullins, UK; Tom Odom, Cooper City, Florida; Scott Pauley, Beckley, West Virginia; Johnny Pope, Houston Texas; and Kendall Wadley, Ontario, Canada.
The Rev. Clarence Sexton was pastor of Temple Baptist Church and founder of The Crown College, 2307 W. Beaver Creek Drive, Powell. He died on December 12, 2023, at age 75. Mrs. Evelyn Sexton died on November 16, 2024, at age 74.
Both would be proud of the schedule of events at the church and college just since January 1, 2025.
- March 20-22: A full-scale replica of the tabernacle of Moses was recreated on the front lawn of The Crown College with tours daily and no cost of admission. While at The Crown College campus, guests could also visit the 30,000-square-foot Christian Heritage Center which highlights the lives of hundreds of Christians from the past.
- March 22: The Crown College Heritage Trust … Churches across Britain held an afterschool Bible Club highlighting the life of Daniel.
- March 15: Pastor Morlan preached and the Temple Baptist Choir sang at the third anniversary service at City Baptist Church in Atlanta. Activities included an open-air ministry at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta and sharing the gospel on the Georgia Tech campus.
- March 8: Teens for Christ Rally with over 50 schools represented at West High School in Knoxville.
- February 20-22: The 19th annual Smoky Mountain Couples’ Retreat, Gatlinburg Convention Center.
- February 10-14: Winter Retreat 2025 at the Cefn Lea Christian Conference Centre in Mid Wales with special speaker Derrick Morlan.
- January 26-29: Faithful Men’s Meeting with a sportsman’s banquet, exhibits for hunting, fishing and camping. Shooting exhibitions and a golf simulator at The Crown College in Powell.
- January 4: Stewardship Banquet.