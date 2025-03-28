Derrick Morlan is the new pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Powell. From Sparta, Ohio, he studied religion and pastoral ministry at The Crown College in Powell and most recently lived in Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. He and wife Julianna Morlan have seven children.

The Crown Bible Conference is this weekend with services to be held in a revival tent on the grounds of Temple Baptist Church. “It will bring back many memories of Crown Bible Conferences of the past under the big tent,” Pastor Morlan said. “We are encouraging everyone to make the trip to Knoxville for this special meeting.”

The conference is Sunday-Wednesday, March 30-April 2, 2025, at The Crown College and Temple Baptist Church with singing and Bible-preaching each day. Alumni of The Crown College will hold a special banquet on Tuesday, April 1.

Conference speakers include Derrick Morlan, host pastor; Joshua Gregg, Flagstaff, Arizona; Greg Gray, Smithfield, Virginia; Jared Kleman, UK; Levi Mullins, UK; Tom Odom, Cooper City, Florida; Scott Pauley, Beckley, West Virginia; Johnny Pope, Houston Texas; and Kendall Wadley, Ontario, Canada.

The Rev. Clarence Sexton was pastor of Temple Baptist Church and founder of The Crown College, 2307 W. Beaver Creek Drive, Powell. He died on December 12, 2023, at age 75. Mrs. Evelyn Sexton died on November 16, 2024, at age 74.

Both would be proud of the schedule of events at the church and college just since January 1, 2025.