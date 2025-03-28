If you listen to any Tennessee sports on the radio, you have heard about Gus’s World Famous Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken, so the Dining Duo tried it for themselves.

We ordered wings, drumsticks and thighs along with fried okra and green tomatoes. Spicy fried chicken has a rich cultural history, particularly in Southern cuisine and Gus’s chicken is spicy providing a taste experience into that history with a satisfying crunch, followed by tender meat and a heat that slowly builds on the palate. The sides were equally as tasty, cooked to perfection without being greasy which is a downfall at some places who offer these options.

Chicken is the only meat offered on the menu and only in one, spicy flavor. There are several sides offered: Baked beans, slaw, potato salad, mac & cheese, greens, fried okra, seasoned fries and fried green tomatoes. There is a selection of pie choices as well for dessert.

Gus’s World Famous Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken has two locations: 126 Lovell Road, 37934, and 3101 Sutherland Avenue, 37919. Gus’s is open daily 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries” where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.