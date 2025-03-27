Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

French Air Force jets collide

A French Air Force acrobatics team survived the collision of two of its jets near an air base in northeastern France. Two pilots and one passenger ejected and were found conscious.

Four U.S. soldiers die during Lithuania training

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed four U.S. soldiers who went missing while training in Lithuania have died. No details were available.

National headlines:

Appeals court supports refugee pause

U.S. pause on refugees upheld by an appeals court but the government must admit scores of people granted refugee status before January.

Dan Bishop confirmed

In a 53-45 vote, the Senate confirmed Dan Bishop to be deputy director of the White House budget office serving as right-hand to director Russ Vought.

State headlines:

How to help with TDOT road maintenance

Ever wanted to tell ‘someone’ about an issue on the Tennessee highways? There is a place to do just that, of course, when you are not driving. Use TDOT Maintenance Request to help the state keep our roads in top condition.

Fire bans in effect, know your area

Several local counties have a ‘no burn’ order due to the wind and dry air. Keep up with CodeRED alerts that may affect where you live by signing up for local emergency messaging and CodeRED emergency alerts.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, warm, for next days

According to the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny with a high near 68. There is a 20% chance of showers between 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday will be much warmer at near 77 degrees and no rain.

American Red Cross hosts free CPR training

The American Red Cross will host a free CPR training on Thursday, April 3, 9:45-10:30 a.m. at Farragut Community Center, 39 Jamestowne Blvd #201, Farragut, Tennessee 37934. For information, call 865-218-3378.

KCS to hold recruitment fair

Knox County Schools will host a recruitment fair on Saturday, April 5, 9-11 a.m. at West High School, 3300 Sutherland Drive. Potential applicants will meet administrators and staff from all KCS schools.

Big Ears Festival starts

Big Ears Festival starts today through Sunday, noon-10 p.m. at various venues in downtown Knoxville.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.