Knox County Schools’ spring break was last week. Even with the mass exodus to the beaches, 1,452 new documents were still recorded. Trust deeds (loans) accounted for 312 recordings with a total value of $89.37 million. Southeast Bank backed the largest loan of $14.3 million. There were seven others over $1 million:

Warranty deeds (property sales) made up 217 of the recordings worth a cumulative value of $92.04 million. Nine were priced at or over $1 million, while three of those were commercial transfers.

The most expensive property was a 94-acre tract in Hardin Valley out west. Briggs Station I LLC sold the acreage at 1928 Marietta Church Road for $4.84 million. Homestead Land Holdings LLC is the new owner. I believe we can expect construction to begin soon.

Between Campbell Station Road and Lovell Road, a private party made a large value sale. Farragut ES LLC purchased the 3.1-acre lot at 11262 Outlet Drive for $2.4 million.

The third commercial property is the Dollar Tree Store at 2514 E Magnolia Avenue. SIVA Investment LLC purchased the property on the corner of Chestnut Street from Teachers Retirement System of the state of Kentucky for $1.28 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, March 21, 2025.

If you haven’t enrolled in the FREE Property Fraud Alert program available to Knox County homeowners, now is a great time to do so. Click here, or go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the instructions to enroll. This automated program only generates a notification email when documents are recorded in the registered name. No cost, no spam, no worry!

If you are planning your spring homeowners’ meetings or other civic meetings and need a speaker, I have a short presentation and will be happy to attend. Just call the office to schedule, 865-215-2330.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.