The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 57th Spring Plant Sale will take place on Saturday, April 12, 8 a.m.-noon with a members only preview sale on Friday, April 11, 4-7 p.m., at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Hwy. 62) in Oak Ridge.

Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased on Friday evening for this “early bird” shopping opportunity. By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy the membership benefit of having the first pick of our beautiful selection of plants, some of which sell out that evening. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted. You may also join UTAS online before the sale.

The three vendors for the sale are Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville, and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville. Tennessee Naturescapes is an all-native plant nursery and will be offering a varied selection of all native shrubs, small trees, grasses and perennials. Riverdale Nursery will feature a variety of harder-to-find shrubs and small trees for landscaping, perennials, annuals and vines as well as culinary herbs, vegetable starts, berries and brambles. East Fork Nursery of Sevierville, one of the premier native azalea growers in the country, will be bringing a wide selection of those azaleas and also offers an array of unusual conifers. These three vendors offer something for everyone!

UT Arboretum Society members will be on hand to help answer questions. Red wagons will be available to help load plants.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025. To learn more about the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024. It is one of the 10 University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture AgResearch and Education Centers located throughout Tennessee. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.