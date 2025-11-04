The Wallace Real Estate West Office is rallying the community for a special cause this November as they collect toys for Toys for Tots in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

The effort is being led by Wallace agent Jessica Eckhart, whose inspiration came from her husband, a Marine veteran. What began as a simple idea to give back has grown into a full community toy drive, with a shared goal of collecting 250 toys to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Now through November 7, new, unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at the Wallace West Office, located at 106 N. Peters Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

The toys will be presented to Toys for Tots on November 10, the Marine Corps’ official birthday.

“I would love to exceed our goal and make an even greater impact,” said Eckhart. “This is such a meaningful way to honor the Marines’ spirit of service while helping children in need this holiday season.”

Let’s come together as a community to support this mission and help make the holidays brighter for local families. All toy donations must be new and unwrapped.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

