Travis Woody, the Halls Food City manager, invites the public to a UT Pep Rally on Friday, November 14, 3-6 p.m. at 7153 Maynardville Hwy.

Woody recently spoke at the Halls Business & Professional Association meeting to detail the event, which will include free hot dogs, chips, drinks, inflatables and prizes such as a $100 gift card, a year’s worth of gas, UT basketball tickets, a Josh Heupel-signed football and more.

Special guests at the rally will include the UT cheer & dance teams, as well as the UT mascot, among others.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.