New Alignment for Thorn Grove Pike

A new alignment for Thorn Grove Pike between the I-40 overpass and Midway Road may be coming soon. Knox County officials and representatives from Greenheck met with neighbors at Carter High School on October 16.

We reached out to Ben Friend P.E., director of transportation engineering for Knox County.

“Greenheck purchased the entire Midway Business Park and will be building out there. Thorn Grove Pike will be realigned, and Midway Road will be widened. Traffic signals will eventually be installed at both interstate on/off ramps at Midway Road, as well as at the two intersections created with the realignment of Thorn Grove Pike,” he said.

“Knox County is under contract with Robert Campbell & Associates for the design of the project. TDOT is paying for the construction through SIA grant monies.”

Justin Bradley, director of constituent services for Knox County, sent the drawings that accompany this story: Thorn Grove Pk ALT(1) and Widened Midway Road

Bradley said the estimated timeline is to start construction in fall/ winter 2026 with construction duration estimated at 18-24 months. Right-of-way acquisition is underway.

At the risk of writing more than I know, I’m stopping here. If you’ve got questions or comments, please call or email me and I’ll give updates as I learn more – sandra.clark@knoxtntoday.com or 865-661-8777.

Red Hawk for West Hills

A red hawk tribe has adopted the West Hills community so the neighbors in turn have adopted the red hawk. It’s the symbol on the 2026 yard flag for the West Hills Community Association. Available only to members, the flag purchase comes with membership in WHCA and a stand.

Possum Chase results: Possums more; runners less

The Corryton Possum Chase was great fun today, posted my friend (and retired banker) Mike Simmons. “They put on a great race with something for everyone. Plus, biscuits and gravy!!”

Kudos to CPA Jerry Tipton who ran (and finished) the 8-mile race at age 82. State Rep. Dave Wright ran the 2-mile race in a respectable 22:51.64 – just over 11-minute miles.

Here are some winners:

2-mile race – female winner, Debbie Allen, age 65, chip time 15:19.27

2-mile race – male winner, Kelly Bellar, 47, 10:39.35

4-mile race – female winner, Taylor Mattioli, 25, 33:28.65

4-mile race – male winner, Donnie MacLeod, 35, 30:47.46

8-mile race – female winner, Becky Grindstaff, 44, 56:37.25

8-mile race – male winner, Carter Hall, 29, 445:29.81

Total race results are available here.

Notes & Quotes

Collier Preserve Weed Wrangle: Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. Parking at Powell Branch Library or Powell Church. Learn about non-native invasive plans and effective, eco-friendly methods to control them. Learn useful weeding tips and how to use specialized tools to make a big job easier. Details here.

Aging: A Family Affair will provide practical information on issues related to aging, 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Health screenings by UT Medical Center, light breakfast, lunch, 80 vendors. Registration is $30. Register online at knoxseniors.org or call 865-524-2786.

Big announcement: Press conference on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at 706 S. Gay Street in downtown Knoxville regarding the future home of the Women’s Suffrage Museum. If you’re around, drop by. Could be huge.

Quote: “As different as we are from one another, as unique as each one of us is, we are much more the same than we are different.” – PBS television guy Fred Rogers

