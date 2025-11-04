All Hillcrest Healthcare Communities, to include Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab, Island Home Park Health and Rehab, and West Hills Health and Rehab, have been recognized as 2025 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence.

This earned distinction is the first of the three progressive award levels, based on the standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care for long-term care residents.

As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Hillcrest Healthcare Communities may now proceed to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“We are so proud of our communities and their commitment to excellence through the quality journey” says Bruce DiBernardo, SVP – skilled operations.

The National Quality Awards were presented during Delivering Solutions 25, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 19-22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lavonda Cantrell stressed that the senior leadership team members were invited to attend the conference on behalf of those who could not attend from Island Home and West Hills: “We were honored to attend the AHCA annual conference on behalf of Island Home and West Hills to receive the Quality Award for the teams that did the work and achieved amazing accomplishments. We, in no way, deserve the credit for the attainment of the prestigious award.”

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com.

