The holiday spirit was in full swing recently at the Wallace West Office as agents gathered for an afternoon of festive treats, lively games, and one of the office’s most anticipated traditions, a gingerbread house decorating contest.

The event brought together colleagues from across the office, offering a chance to unwind, reconnect, and share a little friendly competition. Tables were filled with various candy, sweets and other fixings plus plenty of laughter as Realtors worked to bring their sugary creations to life.

Gingerbread houses have been a beloved holiday custom for centuries, with origins tracing back to medieval Europe. The tradition gained widespread popularity in the 1800s, thanks in part to the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Hansel and Gretel, which famously featured a house made of sweets. Today, gingerbread decorating remains a special activity that blends creativity, craftsmanship, and seasonal nostalgia, making it the perfect centerpiece for a joyful office celebration.

Wallace West agents showcased that creativity beautifully. This year’s winners included:

Harley Dearing

Jamie Greene

Willy Roberts

Jennifer Jackson

Laura Green

Pam Ellsworth

Principal Broker Beth Stewart shared that this activity was a highlight for the West Office. “Our team pours so much into serving their clients all year long. This is our chance to come together, laugh, create, and remember what makes this office feel like family.”

The event was a sweet reminder that at Wallace, the season is about more than celebrations—it’s about connection, community, and the people who make this work meaningful all year long.

