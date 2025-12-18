“We didn’t want something that felt like another job,” says Ken Medley. The something that Ken and his wife, Kierceton Kepes, created is called Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, 10670 Parkside Drive, 37922.

Ken is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 30-year veteran of the global fashion and apparel industry. Kierston was a stay-at-home mom and a fitness professional for 30 years.

Kierston recounts how once she and Ken settled their grown sons in the new chapters of their lives in Florida and Alabama, the empty-nest syndrome sent her on a journey to rediscover herself. Since she had spent so many years serving in her children’s school, teaching at the church school, and volunteering throughout the community, she wanted something that involved being a part of the community.

Ken was approaching the later stages of his career; however, his desire to continue working led to exploring franchise opportunities.

After extensive research and with Ken’s background in apparel, Big Frog was an obvious choice. For Kierston, she says it answers her desire to be involved in community: “We are providing a service that helps people celebrate what is important to them. Every order tells a story, and we are honored to be a part of those moments!”

She continues, “Looking back on our 30-year journey- both individually and together- every high and low has shaped who we are today. Reaching this moment is the natural next step, and it truly seems as though everything has aligned for us to embark on this new venture.”

Not without challenges. Kierston says, “One of our biggest challenges was stepping outside of Ken’s comfort zone in the corporate world to start a business of our own. But we overcame that in two key ways. First, we are a husband-and-wife team that supports each other, and we truly believe we can accomplish anything with persistence and hard work. Second, the guidance and support from Big Frog’s corporate team has given us the confidence and reassurance we needed to take this leap.”

There is an interesting side note to this story. When the couple decided to explore franchising, they didn’t share it with their sons until they actually bought it. Kierston recalls, “The moment we shared our new business with our sons, they were very excited and supportive, but what hit me was how proud they are. To have your kids cheer you on and tell you how proud they are of you, this will stay with us forever.”

The couple loves getting outdoors and hiking in the nearby mountains. It is important to them that “we spend quality time with family and friends and, of course, cheer on the Volunteers!”

Their focus will remain on successfully launching Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, immersing themselves in the Knoxville community, and following Kierceton’s favorite quote from Mother Teresa: “Do small things with great love.”

