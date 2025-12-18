Every business has a story, and Mieka Schambach claims B&B Indoor Foam Dart Arena is theirs — “a family adventure brought to life by passion, creativity, and a love for fun.” The first indoor dart battle arena is located at 6709 Maynardville Highway, 37918.

Mieka holds a business degree from King University in Bristol, TN, and has worked in general surgery administration for over a decade. She says the experience taught her how to manage operations, lead teams, and provide top-notch service — skills she now uses in running B&B.

She and her husband wanted more than just a business venture; they wanted to create a space where families could unplug, play, and make memories together.

Mieka says her husband Devon brought the hobby side of B&B to life. His knowledge of high-FPS play and competitive foam-dart gaming helped shape the arena into an exciting space for both casual players and serious enthusiasts. (High FPS- means Feet per second, which is how fast a dart is going.)

Mieka says, “B&B is more than an entertainment venue; it’s a reflection of our dream and commitment to the community. We love creating opportunities for people of all ages to connect, play, and support one another.”

B & B hosts school fundraisers, sponsors youth sports events, and partners with local nonprofits like Lift East TN and the Rocky Top Veterans Foundation.

Mieka reflects, “Our goal has always been to create a space where everyone can have fun, bond, and make memories,” we say. “Seeing families, kids, and teams enjoying themselves reminds us every day why we started B&B.”

In case they need another reminder of their “why” for creating the space, their two kids, Caidyn and Samara, are part of the heartbeat of the business, inspiring the family-friendly energy that fills every corner of the arena.

B & B now has Youth Sports Party Packages that are live. See the website here.

Winter break hours from December 19, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Blitzfire Overdrive, on Saturday, January 31, 2026, 4-10 p.m., is the premier competitive foam dart event held four times a year.

