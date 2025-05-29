Wallace Real Estate is proud to welcome another exceptional group of professionals to its growing team. These newest additions represent a range of experience and backgrounds, each bringing unique value to clients and communities across East Tennessee.

“At Wallace, we believe that great agents build great communities,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer at Wallace Real Estate. “We’re honored that so many talented professionals continue to choose Wallace as the place to grow their careers. Their decision reflects our ongoing investment in agent success, client service and community impact.”

The following agents have recently joined Wallace Real Estate:

Michael Anderschat (Farragut)

Lauren Baxter (Bearden)

Carol Ann Buchanan (Farragut)

Amanda Bouchelle (Lakeside)

Horus Corea (West)

Eric Dunn (Bearden)

Joshua Griffis (West)

Caimon Kufahl (North)

Laurie McCauley (North)

Akwasi Okoreeh-Baah (Bearden)

Adrian Perju (Farragut)

Ryan Strunk (North)

Karon Taylor, Jr. (West)

Bethany Wellner (Farragut)

Wallace Real Estate has served the East Tennessee region since 1936, building a legacy of trust, integrity and community leadership. As the company continues to grow, its commitment remains the same — supporting agents, strengthening neighborhoods and helping clients navigate every step of the real estate journey.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.