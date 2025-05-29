The Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival is hosting three nationally acclaimed storytellers who will bring laughter, tears and a range of emotions to local audiences with their words and music.

Flatwater Tales will present live performances Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7, at the Historic Grove Theater, 123 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge.

The storytellers are:

Bil Lepp, a festival favorite, whose humorous, family-friendly tall tales have been described as “side-splittingly funny.” A five-time champion of the West Virginia Liar’s Contest, his stories often contain bits of truth presenting universal themes in clever and witty ways, according to his website.

The Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr., returning by popular request, a multi-instrumentalist blues and American Roots musician, pastor and storyteller whose message is focused on the belief that our cultural diversity tells a story that should be celebrated.

Anne Shimojima, a festival newcomer, is known for her elegant, mesmerizing delivery and stories of wisdom and truth, according to the International Storytelling Center. A third generation Japanese America, she has gathered folk tales from around the world.

Each show is unique, as the three storytellers will perform different stories at each of the events, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, June 6, and continuing with three shows, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, June 7, at the Historic Grove Theater.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/2025-flatwater-tales-storytelling-festival/tickets or at the Flatwater Tales website, https://flatwatertales.com, or in person with cash or check at Calamity’s Coffee, 219 Jackson Square, Oak Ridge. Individual tickets for each of the four shows, in which all three storytellers will perform, are $15 for each show, or $45 for a ticket for all four shows for the cost of three.

Free events: Participants are asked to register at the Flatwater Tales website for free programs the festival is offering on Friday, June 6, before the festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Shimojima will share the story of her Japanese American family’s incarceration camp drama in the 1940s, “Looking Like the Enemy: An American WWII Story.” The free event at 3 p.m. June 6 will be at the American Museum of Science and Energy, 115 E. Main St., Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Historian D. Ray Smith will offer a free Historic Tour of Oak Ridge from 12:30-2:45 p.m. June 6, starting at the Grove Theater. The self-driving guided tour will feature historic sites in Oak Ridge, including the Alexander Guest House lobby, John Hendrix’s grave, the Scarboro Community Center, and Jackson Square and part of the Oak Ridge Historic District.

Kay Brookshire provided information and quotes for this report.