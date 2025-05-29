As Father’s Day approaches and spring is in full bloom, it’s an interesting time to explore parenting habits in the bird world. Which bird species have the most involved fathers, and which fall short of their parental duties?

Join the UT Arboretum Society via Zoom on Thursday, June 5, 7 p.m. EDT as Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, and naturalist/author Stephen Lyn Bales present an overview of parenting habits in the bird world. The First Thursday Nature Supper Club presentation is hosted by the UT Arboretum Society each month. The class is free, but you must register to receive the Zoom link and recording. Register here under Programs.

While some male birds share incubation responsibilities and actively help feed their young, others are notably absent once the eggs are laid. Research has found that bluebirds are among the more attentive avian fathers.

Male bluebirds spend much of their day foraging for food to feed their chicks, but they tend to feed their daughters more frequently than their sons during nesting. The reason behind this curious behavior remains a subject of study.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

