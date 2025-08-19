Wallace Real Estate is proud to support Family Promise of Knoxville as a “Bowtie & Banjo” sponsor for the 19th annual Pasta & Bluegrass Festival, happening Saturday, August 23, 6-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 711 S Northshore Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Pasta & Bluegrass Festival is a beloved local tradition that blends music, food, and community, all while raising critical funds for families experiencing homelessness. Guests will enjoy an evening filled with delicious pasta tastings, spirited competition between local congregations, live bluegrass music, and family-friendly fun.

Wallace Real Estate’s connection to this cause runs deep. “At Wallace, we believe that home is more than a place, it’s the foundation for everything else,” said Claudia Stallings, COO of Wallace Real Estate. “Family Promise of Knoxville is doing the kind of work that aligns perfectly with our mission: helping families find security, stability, and the opportunity to build a better future.”

Proceeds from the festival directly benefit Family Promise of Knoxville’s shelter and support programs, which empower families to achieve independence and long-term housing stability. Last year alone, Family Promise served nearly 100 families — including more than 200 children — through emergency shelter, transitional housing, and prevention/diversion services.

This year’s festival will also feature several local favorites as guest judges, including media personalities Don Dare, Heather Haley, Whitney Kent, and John Wilkerson as well as executive director at Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability, Erin Read.

Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite pasta dishes prepared by church teams from across the region.

Tickets:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5–12): $10

Family Pack (2 adults + 3 children): $50

Children 4 & under: Free

Get Your Tickets Today: https://givebutter.com/FPKPastaBluegrass

Join us for an evening filled with joy, generosity, and pasta with purpose — and help Family Promise of Knoxville bring more families home.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

When you need real estate support, contact Wallace Real Estate , the leader in the business.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.