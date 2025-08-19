Central High School class of 1975 came together this past weekend for several events, culminating in the 50th reunion main event at The Victorian on Tazewell Pike. We were not just celebrating the passage of time but also the incredible lives we’ve led since many last saw or spoke to each other.

The stories shared echoed how this milestone is actually a testament to our resilience, growth, and the paths we’ve chosen — filled with triumphs, challenges, and blessings. We also were able to remember the list of those from the class who have passed from this life to their eternity.

May the memory of this reunion and every reunion you may have inspire all of us to continue supporting one another, celebrating our achievements, and cherishing the unique bond that we as a community share.

