Tennessee Belle wins second race

Tennessee Belle, the filly owned by Randy and Jenny Boyd, had a big win in her second race. Beth Kinnane, who actually knows about race horses, predicts she will “be a stakes horse by year’s end.” Here is a clip of Tennessee Belle outrunning all the others.

Hogskin History Day

My aunt Martha Jo Clark always said she came from Hogskin. Somehow I didn’t take it seriously. Now I guess it’s official and has been for some time.

The 22nd annual Hogskin History Day will be Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, 1936 Liberty Hill Rd., Washburn, Tennessee.

Coordinator Luci Searels promises “a free, family-friendly celebration of Appalachian culture featuring live music, heritage craft demos, local makers, kids’ activities and conservation exhibits” around the theme The Bear Homecoming. Expect to see blacksmithing, quilting, woodcraft demonstrations and guided nature walks. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. Info here.

City council votes will reshape Chilhowee Park

Three big votes tonight (8/19/25) at Knoxville City Council. Check the agenda here for detailed information.

Emerald Youth Foundation: Would purchase nearly 13 acres of Chilhowee Park (south side of Magnolia) for the appraised value of $913,518. Emerald would fully fund the design, construction and programming of a youth recreation facility at an estimated cost of $20-$30 million. The city will reimburse up to $430,550 for environmental assessments and relocation/upgrade of stormwater facilities.

Muse Knoxville: Would lease property at 3301 E Magnolia Ave. (the Jacob Building) for a science and discovery museum for children and families. Jim Clayton has pledged $25 million toward upgrades. Our previous story here.

Sidewalk Replacement: A resolution authorizing Design & Construction Services Inc. up to $882,100 for the 2025 Sidewalk Replacement Project. The city Engineering Department has selected these 42 sidewalk segments for replacement: 2025 Sidewalk Replacement – Site Locations

Election Watch Party: Three Knoxville City Council candidates are hosting a joint Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday, August 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Bistro at the Bijou, 807 S Gay St., Knoxville. The candidates are from Districts 1, 2 and 4: Karyn Adams, Nathan Honeycutt and Matthew DeBardelaben.





Notes & Quotes

Knoxville Vet Center will host its second annual Veteran Resource Fair on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 2-6 p.m. at the Knoxville Vet Center, 1645 Downtown West Blvd #28, Knoxville. Free with 25 support organizations represented. All veterans and their families are invited. Info: 865-633-0000.

Visit Farragut will host an end-of-summer beach party from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza, 101 N. Campbell Station Road. The free, family event features live music from the 103.5 WIMZ Garage Band as well as food trucks and beach-themed activities. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged. Info: Tourism Manager Hallie Reid at hreid@townoffarragut.org

UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 6. Info here.