Muse Knoxville may move to Jacob Building

Muse Knoxville announced plans to expand at an August 11, 2025, gathering at the children’s science museum.

The proposal entails a lease with the city of Knoxville to expand into the historic Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park and increase space from 10,000 square feet to nearly 57,000 square feet. Muse would occupy the entire building when it opens in summer 2028.

Upon approval by the city council, Muse Knoxville will lease the Jacob Building this fall. A city spokesperson said all current commitments and scheduled events through fall of 2026 will be fulfilled. The Jacob Building has traditionally housed food and craft exhibits for the Tennessee Valley Fair.

“The Jacob Building sits next door to Muse Knoxville’s current location in Chilhowee Park and is a natural fit for their vision,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “This is a win-win for the city, and we are excited to know that the often-under-utilized Jacob Building will now host thousands of families each year at a top-notch science museum.

“This project is also a wonderful addition to the city’s redevelopment plans along the Magnolia corridor. I’ll say it again: it’s East Knoxville’s time!”

A children’s science museum has been at this location since the 1970s, but today often visitors are “waitlisted” due to capacity concerns. In 2024, Muse Knoxville served nearly 140,000 children and caregivers, from all 50 states and 12 different countries. School field trips and outreach programs now reach more than 40,000 students annually, with waiting lists for group visits forming months in advance.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-class, all-ages science museum right here in Knoxville – one that is hands-on, play-based and designed with our community’s voice at the center,” said Allison Comer, president/ CEO of Muse Knoxville.

The design plan is based on years of student and community feedback. The expanded museum will feature immersive exhibit zones that spark curiosity across a wide range of hands-on subjects – from robotics, to energy, to transportation and engineering and more.

Comer said funding has come from “a generous initial gift from the Boyd Foundation and a transformational $25 million gift from the Clayton Family Foundation.”

The science facility was founded in 1960 as the Students’ Museum. It later became the East Tennessee Discovery Center and now Muse Knoxville

Malena Pierce, marketing and communications manager, Muse Knoxville, contributed to this report.

‘Lunch Ladies Bought My Prom Dress’

Heather Burchfield Ream grew up poor in Knoxville public housing – a gifted child at the center of a family bound by love but trapped in a cycle of dysfunction, according to a review of her book, “The Lunch Ladies Bought My Prom Dress.”

Then a tragedy splits her family and Heather is left to face her teenage years “broke, fat and trying to imagine a place for herself in a world that seems designed to diminish her at every turn.”

But Heather is a survivor and in the midst of scarcity, she finds a sisterhood of generosity and hope.

Heather was on Facebook this week, urging people to shop at local book stores. She was surprised on a trip to Maryville to find her book in the window of Neighborly Books.

She posted: “A big thank you to the folks at Neighborly Books Maryville. You might recognize ‘Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress’ in their front window. I am thrilled. Please support this fabulous bookstore if you don’t already!” Amen.

Damon Patterson M.D.

Covering the school beat, every now and then you’ll run across a kid so smart and loveable that you want to take ‘em home. For me, that was Damon Patterson, son of Fred and Irene Patterson, who attended Brickey-McCloud and Halls High School. Now, don’t get him confused with the preacher Dr. Damon Patterson who pastored Corryton Baptist Church and later worked with adults at Clear Springs Baptist. That’s the grandfather of this Damon and sadly, he passed away in 2022 at age 93.

The younger Damon entertained at birthday parties as a magician when he was so young his parents had to drive him to engagements. He was an artist who drew the old Halls schools which were printed on note cards and sold as a fundraiser. He acted in plays at Clarence Brown Theatre while a student at UT. And he once told a reporter who asked what he wanted to be … “Either a doctor or a magician.”

Wonder what happened to Damon? Ask google. Sure enough, he turned up as an interventional neurologist at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

The website says: “Dr. Patterson received his Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Medicine and Interactive Media Design with honors from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, Tennessee.

“He completed a transitional year residency program at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He then completed a three-year residency in Neurology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is fellowship-trained in Neurointerventional Surgery at UAB and in Vascular Neurology at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“Dr. Patterson came to Southeast Health Medical Center after more than 10 years at the Neuroscience Center of Acadiana and the Lafayette General Medical Center/Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Louisiana. While there, he served as director of Stroke and Neurointervention.”

Reckon he’s got time for art, drama and a little magic?

Notes & Quotes

Fountain City BPA will meet at noon Wednesday August 13, at the Lions Club Building in Fountain City Park. Sweet P’s will cater lunch at $15 per person. The speaker (on Vols football, of course) is Jimmy Hyams.

Shabbat at the Pool will be Saturday, August 15, 2025, at the Allen Rosen Aquatic Center at AJCC. 5 p.m. is the Shinshinim welcome reception; 5:45 is the Tot Shabbat at the little pool; 6:15 is a Kosher cookout on the pool deck; and 7 p.m. is the community Shabbat Service at the gazebo. RSVP at www.linktr.ee/jewishknoxville.

Knoxville Vet Center will host its second annual Veteran Resource Fair on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 2-6 p.m. at the Knoxville Vet Center, 1645 Downtown West Blvd #28, Knoxville. Free with 25 support organizations represented. All veterans and their families are invited. Info: 865-633-0000.