State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Preschool Story Time A free weekly Tuesday preschool program, 10-11 a.m. at Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike, 37914. Engaging stories, nature exploration, hands-on gardening, crafts and other activities that nurture the youngest gardeners and their grownups is offered April- October. Information: Preschool Story Time.

$2M Investment to Address Cherry Street Flooding. Good news for commuters using North Cherry Street to connect between East Knoxville and North Knoxville destinations: A $2 million stormwater investment will ease flash flooding that now frequently closes the street. Media Release.

Saturday/Sunday Events, August 16-17, registration required:

Hummingbird Festival on Saturday, August 16, 1 p.m. at Ijams Nature Center. Cost $12/admission; $5 banding. Bird Banding session, expanded maker's marketplace, kids nature zone, live animal shows, food trucks, speakers and hands-on sessions, dip netting and community science opps, guided nature walks, local vendors, etc. Tickets and details online.

on Saturday, August 16, 1 p.m. at Ijams Nature Center. Cost $12/admission; $5 banding. Bird Banding session, expanded maker’s marketplace, kids nature zone, live animal shows, food trucks, speakers and hands-on sessions, dip netting and community science opps, guided nature walks, local vendors, etc. Tickets and details online. Volunteer Workday on Saturday, August 16 , 9 a.m.-noon at French Broad Veterans Memorial Park. We’re partnering with Legacy Parks to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a volunteer day at the newly opened French Broad Veterans Memorial Park. We will be building a nature trail and planting a native grass and wildflower meadow. Supplies provided. Register online. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957.

Snorkeling the Hilllbilly Reef on Saturday, August 16, 11 a.m. at Citico Creek. Free. Join us on a snorkeling expedition in pristine Citico Creek and see the beautiful fish and other creatures that are usually invisible out of the water. Co-leader Pat Rakes is an expert on stream fishes and invertebrates. We'll capture creatures with a sein for close examination. Register online. Info: Harvey Broom Sierra Club.

on Saturday, August 16 11 a.m. at Citico Creek. Free. Join us on a snorkeling expedition in pristine Citico Creek and see the beautiful fish and other creatures that are usually invisible out of the water. Co-leader Pat Rakes is an expert on stream fishes and invertebrates. We’ll capture creatures with a sein for close examination. Register online. Info: Harvey Broom Sierra Club. Summer Bird Hike on Sunday, August 17, 9 a.m. at Frozen Head State Park. Free. Migratory bird species are arriving. Join Ranger Blayne on a half-mile hike on the Interpretive Loop to look and listen for birds. Details online. Info: Frozen Head State Park at 423-346-3318.

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election Aug. 6-21. Eligible city voters who live in these districts can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a sample ballot here. For more information, go to the election website https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

Weather: Upper 80s with good chance for rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 88. Tonight, showers may continue with a low around 72. Wednesday’s forecast is the same, 60% chance of showers and highs in upper 80s.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

