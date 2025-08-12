Gardening season is beginning to wind down for fall, but several Knox County Master Gardener events are scheduled for August.

Thursday, August 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension East Region Office, 1801 Downtown West Blvd. Master Gardeners Rosanne Smith and Jean Hess will present Learn to Love Moss as part of the KCMG Speakers Bureau. Participants will learn the value of moss and how to incorporate moss into landscapes. Garden classes on native plants and soil will be held.

Saturday, August 16, 10 a.m.–noon, at the Norwood Branch Library located at 1110 Merchant Dr. Master gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions

Saturday, August 16, 1-4:30 p.m. at Burlington Library, 4614 Asheville Highway. Classes are free, but registration is requested by emailing classroom@knoxcountymastergardener.org

Monday, August 18, 5:30-7 p.m. at Knoxville Botanical Gardens, 2649 Boyd’s Bridge Pike, join the Tennessee Smart Yard Workshop.

Tuesday, August 19, at 7 p.m., meeting at the Powell Branch Library next to Collier Preserve, which is located at 316 W. Emory Road. Master Gardeners will lead tours of Collier Preserve, a native plant garden and birding area. The guided nature walks will be one hour and are free.

Saturday, August 23, 1-4:30 p.m. at Corryton Community Center, 9331 Davis Drive. Classes are free, but registration is requested by emailing classroom@knoxcountymastergardener.org

Wednesday, August 27, 11 a.m.- noon, a free Zoom presentation on how to become a master gardener volunteer will be held. To register, email extension agent Rylan Thompson at cthomp55@tnstate.edu or call 865-215-2340. (Sessions are also scheduled for Sept. 24 and Oct. 29.)

For more information on garden events, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/events-news/

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardeners. KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

