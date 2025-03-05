Wallace Real Estate is excited to sponsor the Marble City 5K on Saturday, March 8, 2025. This event brings Knoxville’s running community together for a fast, flat race along Sutherland Avenue.

Hosted by Marble City Running and sponsored by Fas’ Movement and other local partners, the race offers an exciting opportunity for both seasoned runners and first-timers to enjoy one of the city’s top running routes.

The course starts at Tennessee Sports Medicine on Sutherland Avenue, heads west, then takes participants through the scenic Third Creek Greenway, finishing along Safety City Park. The Knoxville Police Department will be on-site to assist with traffic and road closures, ensuring a smooth and safe race experience.

Runners will have the chance to win prizes, with the top male and female finishers earning special recognition. The first 100 registered participants will receive a custom pair of Marble City socks, and additional prizes will be awarded to the top 20 finishers. Raffle prizes will also be available for both runners and spectators during check-in.

Most importantly, all proceeds from the event will benefit Keep Knoxville Beautiful, a local organization dedicated to improving and preserving Knoxville’s natural beauty. For those who want to support the cause without lacing up their running shoes, there’s an option to sponsor a runner or donate directly.

“Wallace Real Estate has been serving our neighbors in East Tennessee since 1936, and we’re proud to continue that legacy by supporting this event to help Keep Knoxville Beautiful,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer of Wallace Real Estate.

“Investing in our community is at the heart of what we do, and we’re excited to be part of a race that makes Knoxville a cleaner, more beautiful place for everyone.”

Signups are open through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 7. For more details or to register, visit Marble City Running’s website at Marble City 5K and support the cause!

