The Asian Culture Center of Tennessee is offering multiple classes in the Japanese and Chinese language and culture.

Learn Japanese and explore Japanese culture for ages 7-14. Learn basic greetings, conversation skills, Japanese traditions and customs, plus participate in cultural games and activities. The classes are offered on varying Thursdays, beginning March 6, 5-6 p.m. Register here.

Japanese flower arranging is being offered on Tuesday, March 11, 10 a.m.- noon at Farragut Community Center. Register here.

Basic Chinese class is offered Saturday, March 15, 2-4 p.m. at Westside Unitarian Church, 616 Fretz Road, Farragut, 37934. Register here.

