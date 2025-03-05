Pellissippi State and Roane State community colleges are sponsoring an information session for home schooled students who are exploring college options. The session is 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the Hardin Valley Campus of Pellissippi State. Register here. There is no cost or obligation to attend.

Tennessee community colleges are designed to turn out work-ready graduates in a variety of real-world jobs or to transition high school graduates into a four-year college program and degree.

Pellissippi State tuition is about $2,228 per semester for a full-time student — not counting books and living expenses. The college wants you to graduate with a degree, not debt, and offers more than 735 scholarships and financial aid.

Workshop topics will include opportunities at both colleges related to dual enrollment, financial aid, the TN Promise scholarship and student services. Click the links below for more infomation:

