Darla Robbins grew up in a beautiful historic town on the North Carolina coast that influenced her love of history and the ocean. After graduating from East Carolina University in 2007, she moved to Knoxville to be closer to her future husband, Leland. Marrying in 2009 the couple has three daughters: Eleanor (13), Caroline (10) and Amelia (7).

Being a third-generation educator with her mom a teacher and grandmother an elementary school principal, Darla didn’t initially see education as her calling. Experiencing one of her favorite quotes, she learned first-hand, “Faith is deliberate confidence in the character of God whose ways you may not understand at the time.” ~Oswald Chambers.

She recalls, “I majored in broadcast journalism out of a desire to be unique and make a name for myself, but God had different plans. Once I surrendered my life to Him, I knew I wanted to be an educator.”

Darla went back to school to earn a teaching degree and taught second grade at Sequoyah Elementary. Although she says she loved teaching at Sequoyah Elementary, “God called me to work at the Grace Christian Academy in preschool ministry.” Darla’s work there transitioned her to the position as director of preschool ministry in 2019.

Another of her mantras comes from a Churchill quote, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Darla faced challenges from navigating through Covid-19 to quieting the voices in her head that questioned her lack of leadership experience.

As a testament to her leadership, the student growth has doubled during Darla’s time as director of the preschool ministry, matched by a growing staff. Exemplifying her Churchhill mantra, Darla does not shy away from going out of the customary box for a preschool. She and her staff have implemented a S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Tech, Engineering, Art and Math) Lab for the preschoolers, a Little Rams Gym for gross motor, and an annual Family STEAM Night.

She shares valuable lessons learned that everyone can take to heart:

“I’ve learned the importance of communication. Communication helps people feel valued and respected.

“I’ve learned to pray through decisions and wait for God’s perfect timing.

“I’ve learned to remember that people want to know you care and that takes patience, extending grace and listening.

“I’ve learned to recognize one of my biggest blessings being the very best team that have such a heart to serve their students. We’ve laughed, cried and prayed together. This team supports one another in a way I have never seen.”

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.