The neighborhood group Wesley Neighbors Community Association presented a $500 check to the West Hills Elementary School Foundation for its use at school.

Above, from left are: Anne Crais, Donnie Ernst, Suzanne Hammonds, assistant principal of WHES; Kristen Jackson, principal of WHES; Kathy Scruggs, John Heins and Logan Wells, president of the West Hills Elementary School Foundation

The check was presented on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Quote from the foundation: “Thank you all so much for the very generous gift. The foundation is very thankful.”

Information provided by Logan Wells.