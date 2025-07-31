Wallace Real Estate has once again been recognized as a Top Workplace by the Knox News Sentinel, ranking among the Top 3 Mid-Sized Businesses in the region. In addition to this honor, Wallace received the Training Award, highlighting the company’s long-standing dedication to professional development and agent success.

“The thing that makes the Top Workplaces awards feel more meaningful is that they are based entirely on feedback from our agents and staff, through an annual independent survey,” said Andrew McGranaghan, Wallace chief development officer.

“The results reflect the voices of Wallace’s agents and staff across all of our 10 East Tennessee office locations. We are grateful to have such a strong group of people that are committed to our mission and our values and to serving the community.”

Wallace’s training initiatives include a comprehensive Launch program for new agents, continuing education, and exclusive access to expert speakers and coaching opportunities throughout the year. The Training Award affirms the company’s mission to empower agents at every stage of their careers with the tools, knowledge and confidence to succeed.

“We believe in training agents at every stage of their career to arm them with the confidence to live their best lives. We all know what it feels like to start a new career and that feeling of being lost or not knowing what to do. We want to empower our agents from day one in their business so they can go out and serve their clients and build community.” said McGranaghan. “From the first day they affiliate with Wallace, we’re invested in helping our people thrive.”

As the region’s largest independent real estate firm, Wallace has been trusted since 1936 — and that trust starts from within. More than one-third of Wallace agents have been with the firm for at least five years. In an industry where agents can affiliate with any company, this level of loyalty speaks volumes. It reflects the trust these real estate professionals place in Wallace and the mutual success that grows from a strong, values-driven partnership.

McGranghan went on to say, “We know that when our agents are supported to develop their careers at the highest level, they can reach their goals and best serve the community — and that’s what it’s all about.”

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

