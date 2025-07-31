Looking for a creative outlet? Want to learn or sharpen your painting skills in a fun, supportive environment?

Explore watercolor and acrylic painting at Fountain City Art Center. Located on the Hotel Avenue side of Fountain City Park, the Art Center offers ongoing classes suitable for beginners and experienced artists alike:

Watercolor Classes – Learn essential techniques like washes, layering and texture while developing your own style.

Acrylic Classes – Bold, colorful and versatile! Explore form, composition and brushwork with acrylics.

Artist Connie Pico has scheduled three workshops for August:

Watercolor Workshop: 4 hours, Wednesday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Beyond the Basics: Watercolor, Wednesday, August 13, 1 p.m.

Adult Acrylic Painting: Thursday, August 14, 1 p.m.

Led by experienced local artists, each class offers step-by-step guidance in a relaxed setting where you can create, connect and grow. Discounts available for members. Sign up or learn more at www.fountaincityartcenter.com