HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: 90 billion liters of water burst through Greenland’s Ice Sheet. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: Union Pacific-Northfolk Southern rail lines merge/ Double meteor shower this week/ Vodka seltzer accidentally gets in energy drinks. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US.

Recent National Sports: at Google Sports.

Keep up with Congress: At work with six committee meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up-to-date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking, and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Final Day of Find Waldo in Downtown Knoxville: The summer fun activity involving multiple businesses and location downtown has run since July 1, 2025, and culminates today at noon. Find Waldo in Downtown Knoxville.

Back to School Bash in Hardin Valley: Valley United Methodist Church at 10629 Hardin Valley Road is hosting a Back to School Bash on Friday, August 1, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include live music, free food, games and a very cool High Schoolers Only area. For more information, please visit www.ValleyChurch.church/b2sb

Weather: Still hot but may have some showers and storms late in the day. According to the National Weather Service, today we may have showers and thunderstorms between 3 and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 with a high near 91 and a low of around 74. Friday’s forecast is about the same except a little cooler with a high around 87.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

