During the week of July 21-25, 2025, the Register’s office processed 1,436 documents. Of these, 335 were trust deeds (loans) totaling $98.98 million. Fourteen loans were valued at $1 million or more, including four from First Horizon. The largest loan of the week was $2.18 million, funded by Pinnacle Bank, which had another high-value loan on the list. The other lenders with mortgages over $1 million are below:

Property sales accounted for 227 recordings presented as warranty deeds with a cumulative value of $101.12 million. Nine of those sales exceeded $1 million — fewer than in recent weeks, but it’s still impressive to see so many residential properties with such high values. Last week, two of the nine were commercial properties. These included the Flats at Scheel Road in the Inskip area of North Knoxville. The apartment building at 4848 Scheel Road, next to Inskip Church, was sold by 4848 Scheel Rd LLC to Flats at Scheel Holdings LLC for $2.05 million.

The other high-value commercial transfer involved a property on E. Emory Road near Brickey-McCloud School. Crossroad LLC sold the property at 1509 E. Emory Road located in front of the Emory Mills Assisted Living Community. Haw Realty LLC purchased the property for $1.52 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through July 25, 2025:

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.

