As much as we love our mountains and dogwood trees, much of Knoxville seems to be getting out of town while staying within its borders. Escapism, whether that’s through the stage or the scenery, is the name of the game during this slew of off days. Venture out to revolutionary France or to a world with ghouls and goblins, all from the comfort of your home turf.

Bats of Tennessee! – Seven Islands State Birding Park (July 31, 7 p.m.)

Ever wanted to get an up close, controlled look at one of our most unique yet misunderstood nocturnal creatures? Now you can, as Seven Islands is preparing to take patrons on a stroll through the bats natural habitat to understand their life cycle and habitats as well as their dire need for conservation. Be prepared to walk about two miles during this excursion.

Watchers – Old City Performing Arts Center (July 26 – August 3, 7:30 p.m.)

Retreat from the heat into an abandoned house in rainy Southern California, where a mysterious arrival tests the patience of two cops staking out a shady case. As the night progresses, the men become more stir crazy and the fabric of their moral compass begins to unwind. This thriller, put on by the OCPAC, will be running all weekend!

Les Misérables – Tennessee Theater (July 29 – August 3, multiple showtimes)

The stage of Scuffy City’s most storied theater is morphing into the streets of France during revolution in this timeless production full of enduring themes. Join in song as Broadway classics ring out in the theater and soundtrack this modern rendition of a story that continues to stand the test of time.

CreepyCon – Knoxville Convention Center (August 1 – 3)

It’s never too early to add a few spooky sensations to your weekend itinerary. But more than just a gathering of folks in masks and makeup, this convention dives into horror and thrills at every aspect. Experience workshops, stage performance and a seemingly endless list of ways to get imbued with monsters and spirits. Browse amongst vendors or catch a cult hit at this one-stop shop for fans of all things horror.

Rocky Top Classic Pickleball Tournament – The Pickleball Playground (August 1 – 3)

Held at one of the best Pickleball complexes in the city, this tournament is an engaging weekend for every age range and experience level. Lace up your tennis shoes and grab your paddles to play for some big prizes and bragging rights! Check the competition’s website for official brackets and registration.

Dogwood Regional Exhibition – Dogwood Arts Gallery (August 1, 9 a.m. – August 29, 5 p.m.)

Artists burgeoning and storied are going to be on display all month as an advent for the packed calendar Dogwood Arts has ahead of itself. Come explore a myriad of works using a multitude of media, with the opening reception this Friday! A wonderful chance to support local art and see the hands that shape it live and in person.

The Body Farm – Broadway Studios and Gallery (August 1, 5-9 p.m.)

An exclusive, one-night showing from local artist Esther (@esther.sketch), a celebration of the human body in its many forms. Come see these works during their short stint in the gallery, and enjoy free snacks and beverages as you browse!

Sherlock Holmes Murder Mystery Dinner – Walnut Springs Winery (August 2, 6:30 p.m.)

Grab your trenchcoat and bowler cap and head down to Walnut Springs, where a full belly will hopefully be the energy you need to solve this sleuthing, stealthy mystery hidden within the halls of the establishment. This interactive event promises to be both entertaining and involving, as you join Holmes and Watson on their most exciting adventure yet.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

