Wallace Real Estate is proud to serve as a Silver Sponsor for the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s Week of Caring 2025, happening September 8–12. This annual five-day initiative unites local businesses, volunteers, and community members to support the immediate needs of Community Schools across Knoxville.

As part of the sponsorship, Wallace agents and staff will participate in a Day of Service, volunteering their time at a local elementary school to help with a hands-on project that directly benefits students, families, and educators. In addition, Wallace is hosting a school supply collection drive to provide teachers and classrooms with essential items for the year ahead.

Last year, Week of Caring volunteers contributed more than 300 service hours at 10 community schools, positively impacting over 5,700 students and families. With even more businesses stepping up in 2025, the event promises to make an even greater impact.

“At Wallace, we believe small acts of service create big change,” said Claudia Stallings, COO of Wallace Real Estate. “Our mission has always been about creating strong communities.”

Stallings went on to say, “Just as we help our clients find housing and build a sense of home, we are honored to partner with United Way to support schools and families. Acts of service like this strengthen the foundation of our community, which benefits us all.”

For more information about United Way’s Week of Caring, visit uwgk.org/week-of-caring .

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

