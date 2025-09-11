Lace up your shoes and rev your engines! Our PLACE invites the community to its 3rd annual Walk 2 Remember and Car Show on October 4, 10 a.m. at Lenoir City Park. Activities kick off at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 10 a.m. This exciting event raises vital funds for Our PLACE ‘s daily programs and activities.

Our PLACE, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides essential support to families in Loudon, Monroe, and surrounding counties. Located at the intersection of Routes 72 and 444 in Loudon, Our PLACE offers a safe and nurturing environment for adults with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related conditions.

Walk 2 Remember:

Participants can register individually or as a team for one or two-mile routes.

A minimum donation of $30 per person includes a t-shirt if available.

Middle and high school students pay $20 and get a t-shirt if available.

Children 12 and under walk for free without a shirt.

Leashed dogs are welcome!

For complete information and online registration, visit walk2remember.net.

Kick’N Car Show:

Over 100 entries are expected.

Car registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt, or $20 without a t-shirt.

Attendees can bring cash to vote for the People’s Choice Awards.

For more information on Our Place here.

