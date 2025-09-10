Jane Austen lovers, take heart! Knoxville’s beloved Clarence Brown Theatre is bringing a fresh take on a timeless classic with Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Kate Hamill. Expect a “bold new twist” on Austen’s wit, romance, and sharp social commentary—proof that the late 1700s still speak to us today!

To complement the production, Knox County Public Library is hosting a brown bag lunch program at noon on September 17 at the East Tennessee History Center. Join Director Casey Sams and Austen scholar Dr. Gerald Cohen-Vrignaud for a lively discussion of Austen’s enduring appeal and the creative process behind the show.

That evening, enjoy a special “Pay What You Want” performance of Sense and Sensibility, with proceeds benefiting the East Tennessee History Center.

You can get tickets here.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.