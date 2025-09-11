The Farragut Museum’s monthly speaker series, History Hour, continues at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16, at Farragut Town Hall, where Wanda Sobieksi, Founder of the Women’s Suffrage Coalition, will discuss Tennessee’s role in giving women the right to vote.

Wanda Sobieski is the president and founder of the Women’s Suffrage Coalition. Currently an attorney, she earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1982 and founded Sobieski, Messer & Associates in 1993. Before creating the firm, Ms. Sobieski served as the first female partner in the 100-year history of Baker Worthington Crossley Stansberry & Woolf (now Baker Donelson). Ms. Sobieski is a founding member and past president of the East Tennessee Lawyers Association for Women (ETLAW) and the Tennessee Lawyers Association for Women (TLAW).

The Suffrage Coalition has worked for decades to locate and preserve the incredible stories of women and men who worked in Tennessee to bring voting rights to millions of women. The Suffrage Coalition has established two memorials in downtown Knoxville, honoring the ratification effort and honoring Febb Burn, the mother who encouraged her state representative son to vote in favor of the amendment.

“The Farragut Museum is excited to present Wanda Sobieski as part of our speaker series. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition is currently working to establish a new suffrage museum in Knoxville. They are doing great things to educate all of us on the people, moments, and impact of giving women the right to vote,” said Kristi Vining, Historic Resources Coordinator for the Town of Farragut.

For more information, please call 865-218-3377 or email museum@townoffarragut.org. Also, follow the Farragut Museum on Facebook for all upcoming events.

