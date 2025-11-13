Wallace Real Estate’s Upper Cumberland office recently hosted a free online workshop designed to help real estate professionals plan for success in the year ahead.

The session, Start 2026 Strong, was led by Victoria Eberhart, Principal Broker of Wallace Upper Cumberland, and Claudia Stallings, Chief Operating Officer of Wallace Real Estate.

During the workshop, Stallings—an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience—shared practical strategies for using current production numbers to project future results and build the daily habits needed to reach 2026 business goals.

“Statistics show that the average real estate transaction takes about 100 days from the first client conversation to the closing table,” Stallings explained. “That means the business agents generate now directly shapes their success in the first quarter of next year.”

Eberhart added that the event was designed to encourage agents to pause and plan intentionally before the new year begins. “Our goal was to help agents across the region enter 2026 with a clear plan and renewed confidence,” she said.

Stallings, who oversees Wallace’s marketing, training, and technology initiatives, is a frequent contributor to Knoxville News-Sentinel, RIS Media, and Inman News. She also provides market commentary on local TV and radio and is a sought-after speaker at national real estate conferences.

Wallace Real Estate has served East Tennessee since 1936 and continues to support agents through training, technology, and professional development opportunities across its regional offices, including the Upper Cumberland location based in Crossville.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

When you need real estate support, contact Wallace Real Estate, the leader in the industry.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.