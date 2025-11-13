The first week of November was a busy one in the Register’s office. A total of 1,630 documents were filed in the Knox County property records, including 385 loans, or trust deeds, which had a combined value of $188.47 million. The two largest loans of the week were both backed by Synovus Bank: one for $45.69 million and the other for $18.5 million. The other eleven with amounts over $1 million are below:

As for property transfers, 272 warranty deeds were recorded, totaling $118.44 million. Of these, fourteen properties were valued at $1 million or more, including four commercial properties. In one of the transactions, a private party sold three adjoining properties—7404, 7408, and 7420 Asheville Hwy—to Fifth Gen Properties, LLC, for $1.47 million. Next, the Zips Carwash property at 4416 Western Ave has a new owner. RTS Orchards, LLC, sold the property to 4416 Western, LLC, for $1.5 million.

Boghani Properties, LLC, sold the building at 706 S. Gay Street to the Suffrage Coalition, Inc., for $2 million. The building will be the new Suffrage Museum. The final commercial transfer of the week was between Graham GP and Sheldon Residences, LLC. Graham sold approximately 32 acres next to the Powell Public Library on Emory Road to Sheldon Residences, LLC, for $4.95 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through November 7:

If you haven’t already signed up for the FREE Property Fraud Alert program, now is a great time to do it. Enrolling is simple; go to https://alertme.knoxrod.org and follow the prompts. If any documents are recorded in the names you register, an email notification will be sent, allowing for quick action if necessary.

Have a great weekend!

Nick

Nick McBride is the Register of Deeds for Knox County.

On the Grow is sponsored by Hallsdale Powell Utility District.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.