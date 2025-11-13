Johnson Architecture has named three new partners: Emily Haire, Heather Overton and Kelly Reynolds.

“Planning for the future is essential for any business, not just in how we work, but in how we lead,” said Daryl Johnson, founder and president of Johnson Architecture. “The depth and diversity of experience that these three bring to our leadership team is truly remarkable. I’m honored to welcome them as partners and celebrate this milestone together. Their leadership will help us continue growing in meaningful ways and keep our focus on creating a lasting impact through our work.”

The trio joins partners Daryl Johnson, Eric Bowen, Rick Friel, Jeff Williamson, and Joey Staats on the leadership team, contributing to the ongoing development and strategic direction of the full-service architecture and interior design firm established in 1994.

Haire is a project manager and designer who has been part of Johnson Architecture for nearly 15 years. Her work reflects both creativity and technical excellence, with notable projects including the Kituwah Interpretive Center for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), the new Meeting House and Carriage House Spa at RT Lodge, and Marble Hall and Pavilion at Knoxville’s Lakeshore Park.

A graduate of The University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Architecture, Haire participated in The University of Tennessee’s College of Architecture and Design study-abroad program in Krakow, Poland. She is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP). She will serve as AIA East Tennessee’s secretary in 2026. She is a member of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2020 and is a mentor for IA Collaborative’s Supportive Professionals Encouraging Connection (SPEC) Mentorship Program at The University of Tennessee’s College of Architecture and Design.

Overton has been with the firm for 16 years and serves as the director of administration. She earned an associate degree in social and behavioral sciences from Pellissippi State Community College and is an emeritus member of the Pellissippi State Foundation’s board of trustees. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee. This year, she was named in the inaugural class of VIP Knoxville’s 50 Under 50. Overton’s role focuses on business operations, human resources, accounting, and streamlining systems, and she is an active community volunteer.

Reynolds, who joined Johnson Architecture in 2015, is an interior designer whose work spans projects both practical and highly bespoke. Her portfolio includes Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic North, Knoxville’s J.C. Holdway restaurant, and the newly opened Mimosa’s restaurant in South Knoxville. She also played a key role in bringing the design of our new corporate office to completion.

A graduate of East Tennessee State University with a degree in interior design, Reynolds is a Registered Interior Designer (RID) and holds certification from the Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ). She serves on the Interior Design Technology Advisory Board at Pellissippi State Community College, is an active member of the AIA East Tennessee K–12 Outreach Committee, and mentors emerging professionals through IA Collaborative’s SPEC Mentorship Program through The University of Tennessee’s College of Architecture and Design.

To learn more about Johnson Architecture, please visit jainc.com.

